The NZ Transport Agency has banned another vehicle inspector from issuing Warrant of Fitness labels as their investigation heats up.

Patrick Ah Wong was today suspended effective immediately after a review found he was not properly inspecting vehicle interiors, seat belts, lighting systems and brakes.

The Agency said Ah Wong had a "long history of non-compliance".

Ah Wong operates Super Cheap Tyres and Auto Services Ltd in St Johns, Auckland.

The suspension only affected the St Johns franchise of the company, the Agency said.

The Agency would now contact all 2,443 affected vehicle owners individually as soon as possible to advise them on recheck options. Vouchers would be provided, it said.

"We are unaware of specific concerns relating to individual vehicles however, due to the poor quality of Mr Ah Wong's inspections there is a possibility that some vehicles may have been incorrectly passed. For this reason we strongly encourage people who have a current Warrant of Fitness issued by Mr Ah Wong to get their vehicle rechecked."

Just yesterday Auckland vehicle inspector - Elia Sipia and his organisation El's Auto Services in East Tamaki, Auckland - was also immediately suspended.

The Agency was also in the process of contacting 3783 of the company's clients to advise them on recheck options.

Six days ago the Agency warned 10,000 car owners around the country that their inspection might not have been properly checked.