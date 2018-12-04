A stolen car that failed to stop for police and was reportedly being driven erratically has been involved in a serious crash in west Auckland.

Police are at the scene of a serious crash near Huapai after they initially responded to reports this morning by concerned members of the public that a car was being driven erratically.

The vehicle then failed to stop for police before crashing a short time later near the intersection of Trigg and Foster Roads, police say.

The three people inside the car have all been injured, but police are unable to provide further details at the moment.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Serious crash investigators are at the scene.