Police are appealing for help to find out who fired multiple shots towards a family home in Invercargill.

The shooting took place in the early hours of Friday, November 30 and may be linked to gang activity, Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey says.

Police continue to investigate the incident in which shots were fired from a vehicle towards the house.

"Multiple shots were fired towards a Princes St address, which was occupied by a family with young children at the time," he said.

"At this stage of the investigation, police are keeping an open mind about the possibility the incident may be linked to gangs."

Police want anyone with information about the incident or those involved to contact them.

