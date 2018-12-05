A New Zealand bus company has admitted fault after one of its drivers drove into a parked car in Te Atatu.

The last thing Brian Dooley expected on his Friday evening was to have his car rammed into by a bus.

Dooley, from Te Atatu South in Auckland, had just arrived home from work last Friday evening when he heard a commotion outside.

He went out onto Marlene Ave and was shocked to find a bus had turned down the narrow no-exit street and was trying to reverse out. In doing so, it had crashed into Dooley's car.

"I looked up and all I could see is this bus reversing into my car, so I quickly chucked on some pants and ran outside," he said.

The incident happened on Marlene Ave, in Te Atatu South, Auckland. Photo / Google

When Dooley got outside he saw the bus drive into his car again.

"There was a little boy tying to help and guide the bus backwards, but it was as if the driver wasn't paying attention because he was saying 'stop' and the bus kept on going," he said.

Dooley said he confronted the driver about the damage caused before attempting to move his car out of the way - but it wouldn't start.

"I managed to roll it forward to get it out of his way, and then he was able to finally get himself out of this situation. So I started walking towards the bus, and he just drove away.

"He hit my car and drove away. That's absolutely shocking."

Dooley said the car, a 2001 Mitsubishi Legnum, no longer starts and the panel above the front right wheel has been pushed in completely.

He subsequently contacted the NZ Police and Auckland Transport. AT contract the bus service to Pavlovich Coachlines.

Dooley said the car no longer starts and the panel above the front right wheel has been pushed in completely. Photo / Supplied

AT spokesman Mark Hannan told the Herald it would be taking the matter up with Pavlovich Coachlines and they would make contact with the car owner regarding insurance.

"Auckland Transport apologises for the inconvenience to the owner of the car," he said.

Pavlovich Coachlines CEO Bernard Pavlovich said after reviewing the bus driver's report and CCTV footage, he could confirm the bus had come in contact with a car.

"This happened about 10 o'clock at night and it was pouring with rain and the driver has made an error and took a wrong turn and ended up down a dead end street," he said.

"He endeavoured to get out of that street and it does appear from footage that the bus has come in contact with a car.

"The owner has come out on to the road and has kindly moved the vehicle. As he does that some street lighting shows a dent in the car at the rear of the driver's door."

Pavlovich said the bus driver employed some assistance to reverse the vehicle and communicated with the car owner.

"We don't know what was said but they certainly communicated. [Dooley] subsequently left and drove his car a bit further down the road and our driver left."

Pavlovich said the event had been handed over to the companies' insurance broker and would be dealt with further by them.

"The complainant has been given the details of our insurance company and I don't know anything further from that point," he said.

"We anticipate that errors of judgement from our drivers will occur, and they do occur. That is regrettable, obviously, but that happens - we all make mistakes along the way."

Dooley said in the meantime he's had to rent a car, which would be covered by insurance.

"It is just one thing after another. It's a big inconvenience and frustrating," he said.

"They still need to get someone out to see the car and assess the damage, so I am just waiting. I just want it over and done with, I've had enough of it."