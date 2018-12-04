An intermediate school on Auckland's North Shore has asked students to pay different prices for attending tonight's disco depending on their gender.

Boys attending the school disco this evening at Wairau Intermediate School will pay $5 - whereas girls will pay $2 and be required to bring a plate of finger food.

An announcement about the event on the school's Facebook page received comments from users calling it "wildly inappropriate".

The Herald contacted the school but no one was available to comment. The post with the comments has since been taken down.

An email to the Herald blasted the school's decision as "sexist".

"They decided it's appropriate, when it's nearly 2019, to charge girls and boys different prices and require the girls to bring in food for their social. It's straight up sexist and they are essentially teaching children girls and boys are different in unnecessary and damaging stereotypical ways," the reader said.

"I think it's appalling that a public school for children would pull this nonsense."

The school website says the school disco, on tonight between 7 and 9pm, for years 7 and 8, has a 1980s theme, and encourages children to come dressed in clothes from that decade.