A person has been arrested in Australia following threats made on a cargo plane at Auckland Airport.

Police and Auckland Airport security spent last night making checks on a cargo plane after receiving a "call of concern".

A police spokeswoman told the Herald the plane was bound for Australia and was searched in response to threats being made.

"Nothing of note was found in the search," she said.

She said passengers at the airport were not impacted by the security checks and police were notified around 8.22pm.

The Australian Federal Police have one person in custody in relation to the incident.