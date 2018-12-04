After a wild few days of weather that saw thousands of lightning strikes and torrential rain across the country today will offer some respite.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said overnight the weather had been in a bit of a "lull".

"After yesterday there has been nothing too spectacular. The South Island's West Coast and parts of Otago have had some rain and the odd thunderstorm, and this rain should spread into parts of Canterbury this morning."

Today a strong west to southwest flow would cover the country.

Check out the difference in the pressure pattern between today (🔵) and Saturday (🔴)



A much deserved spell of more tranquil weather coming for Aotearoa! 👍 pic.twitter.com/PgRF7vyFSg — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 4, 2018

Auckland would see some showers becoming isolated in the morning with sunny spells increasing and a high of 20C. Similar weather was forecast for much of the upper North Island.

The main action today would be on the South Island's West Coast, where a couple of heavy rain warnings were in force.

There was also a high risk of thunderstorms in Westland, Buller, western Nelson, and the Southern Alps. These storms could be accompanied by heavy rain up to 25mm/h, strong wind gusts to 100 km/h and the chance of a small coastal tornado.

Lightning strikes continue today in the South Island's West Coast after the North Island took a battering yesterday, including here at Piha. Photo / Troy Mentor

A strong unstable northwesterly flow would also affect the lower North Island with a moderate risk of thunderstorms in Horowhenua Kāpiti Coast and about the inland ranges. These storms could be accompanied by wind gusts up to 110 km/h and heavy rain at 20mm/h.

heavy showers heading for the Wellington and Kapiti: WellingtonRadar ^RK pic.twitter.com/MbRfvGX9q7 — MetService (@MetService) December 4, 2018

Tomorrow another front would arrive bringing rain into the far south. It would become slow-moving and gradually make its way on to the North Island with potential for rain in Wellington and showers in western and northern areas.

On Friday the showers would gradually clear as a ridge of high pressure began to build in the South Island making its way north through the day.

36-hour satellite loop showing today's strong front affecting the North Island ⚡



At the upper levels of the atmosphere, it had a moisture connection with Tropical #CycloneOwen, which is located in the Coral Sea! pic.twitter.com/6vi5SJQGKY — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 4, 2018

This was good news for the weekend, with most of the country in for a much-needed dose of fine weather.

The only weather to watch out for was a weak front in the far south in the early hours of Saturday morning, and another on Sunday bringing some heavy rain also in the far south.

Today's weather

Whangārei

A few showers, mainly in the morning. Westerlies. 21C high, 13C overnight.

Auckland

​ Showers becoming isolated in the morning and sunny spells increasing. Westerlies, strong for a time. 20C high, 13C overnight.

Hamilton

Cloudy periods and one or two showers. Westerlies strengthening by afternoon. 20C high, 11C overnight.

​

Tauranga

Mainly fine, chance shower. Brisk westerlies. 21C high, 12C overnight.

New Plymouth Cloudy periods and a few showers. Strong northwesterlies. 19C high, 11C overnight.



Napier Fine. Strong, gusty northwesterlies. 25C high, 12C overnight.

Whanganui​ Occasional showers, some possibly squally. Westerlies becoming strong by afternoon. 20C high, 11C overnight.



Wellington Occasional showers, especially north of the city, some possibly squally. Gale northerlies gusting 100 km​/​h, easing evening. 18C high, 11C overnight.



Nelson Cloudy periods and a few showers, especially morning when some could be heavy. Northerlies turning westerly afternoon, then dying out in the evening. 19C high, 10C overnight.

Christchurch Cloudy. Rain and colder southwesterlies developing from late morning. Rain clearing at night. 20C high, 9C overnight.



Dunedin Morning rain then showers, chance heavy with hail. Strong southwesterlies. 14C high, 8C overnight.