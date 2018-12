A young man has died after an incident in a private spa pool in Ohinemutu, Rotorua.

Police said emergency services were called to the property on Ariariterangi St about 9pm.

Following the incident, a 24-year-old man has died and the matter has been referred to the Coroner.

Earlier tonight, St John spokeswoman Beverley Tse told the Herald she couldn't comment on the incident because it is taking place at a residential address.