Police and Auckland Airport security are making checks on a cargo plane this evening following a "call of concern".

A police spokeswoman told the Herald the plane is bound for Australia and is being checked following the apparent security alert.

"A cargo plane bound for Australia is being checked by police and airport security following a call of concern," the spokeswoman said.

She said passengers at the airport were not impacted by the security checks and police were notified around 8.22pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman told the Herald crews were not attending an incident at the airport.

