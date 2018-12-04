COMMENT:

Yesterday He Ara Oranga: Report of the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction was released, the culmination of over 5200 submissions, and 26 public meetings into the state of Mental Health and Addictions treatment in New Zealand.

The report focuses on the need to expand access to treatment, along with a wholesale change to the way that mental health and wellbeing is treated in New Zealand. This includes taking a whole of Government approach to wellbeing, and establishing a Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission. It also makes clear that our approach needs to put "people at the centre" of any approach.

It's hugely encouraging to see the review panel so clearly put people, and their whānau, at the heart of this report, recognise much of the system needs to change, and that there is a clear and urgent need for greatly expanded services to cater to those with so called "mild to moderate" mental health difficulties.

Advertisement

There is clear recognition in the report that our current services are inadequate, and their focus too narrow to capture the needs of a growing number suffering psychological distress and addiction in our communities. Additional funding and new services, especially at the community level, are recommended to address this need.

It is further recommended that the Mental Health Act and the way we administer compulsory treatment be repealed, and replaced with an approach that minimises coercive treatment, along with decriminalising addiction and treating drug use as a health, not a criminal matter. A clear target for suicide reduction is also recommended.

I believe this as an opportunity to radically reshape how we talk about, how we treat, and how as a nation we respond to psychological distress.

It's now time for the Government to deliver what we can truly call a People's Mental Health System.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (24/7)

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (24/7)

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

There are lots of places to get support. For others, click here.