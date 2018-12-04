The NZ Transport Agency is warning more New Zealander's to get their cars' Warrant of Fitness rechecked following second-rate inspections.

Vehicle inspector Elia Sipia and his organisation El's Auto Services in East Tamaki, Auckland, has been immediately suspended as a result.

The Agency will contact 3783 impacted vehicle owners individually as soon as possible to advise them on recheck options and will provide them with vouchers.

The announcement comes five days after the Agency warned 10,000 car owners around the country because their inspection mightn't have been properly checked.

Sipia and his organisation has a long history of non-compliance, including rushed inspections and failing to identify issues with brakes, seatbelts and corrosion, the Agency said.

In October, Transport Minister Phil Twyford announced law firm Meredith Connell had been brought in by the NZTA board to review 850 open compliance files.

"I have formally instructed the Ministry of Transport to review NZTA's regulatory performance," he said at the time.

"There are a number of issues that need to be addressed to provide assurance to me, and the public that deficiencies around NZTA's regulatory performance are identified and addressed, and that is why we are asking for advice on what changes to the regulatory function are required."