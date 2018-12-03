A section of the ceiling at The Base collapsed today after heavy rain.

Part of the ceiling by Fish Punk in the food court collapsed just before 10.30am.

A section of roof on the floor of the Te Rapa food court. Photo / Nikki Preston

No one was injured.

The Base centre manager Simon Betts said torrential rain in Hamilton had caused a major leak.

Bits of the ceiling could be seen on the floor and work was underway to repair it.

The area at the rear of the food court near McDonald's is cordoned off, but the food court remained open. Fish Punk was closed.

At lunchtime most of the tables in the food court were full with diners.