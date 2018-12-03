Emergency services have rushed to a fire at a Penrose panel and paint shop.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said they received multiple calls about 10.33am alerting them to a fire on Church St.

The building was well ablaze on arrival and the response effort was elevated to a second alarm, the FENZ spokesman said.

Initally, the response effort was focused on protecting surrounding buildings, he said.

"Once they got it under control a bit, they went into an internal offensive mode."

There were still five fire engines battling the blaze, he said.

Auckland Council represntatives were on the way as a precaution to ensure nothing like oil was leaking into drains, he said.

