A Northland sharemilker has been charged after footage showed the individual hitting cows with a pipe and other implements.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) filed charges against the individual after receiving footage in June this year.

MPI's manager of compliance investigations, Gary Orr, said MPI had conducted a thorough investigation.

"Six charges have been filed against an individual under the Animal Welfare Act," he said.

"As the matter is now before the courts, we will be making no further comment at this time."