There were exactly 500 lightning strikes in Rotorua this morning and another burst of heavy rain and lightning is expected until early afternoon.

Metservice meteorologist James Millward said Rotorua was in for more rain, thunder and possibly lighting in the two hours until about 2pm before it clears this afternoon and evening.

He said there had been 500 lightning strikes by 11.15am today.

"That's a pretty reasonable amount."

Millward said the rainfall was about 15mm to 20mm at its peak intensity this morning and came on the back of the atrocious weather being experienced in the Auckland region.

"It's pretty intense thunder caused by the storm moving over the region. There's a lot of low cloud and if you're sitting underneath, it will feel pretty intense. It's causing a significant impact if you're out and about in it or on the roads."

Rotorua has been hit by 500 lightning strikes this morning. Photo / Weather Watch

"For the next couple of hours, things will still be interesting."

The lightning strikes caused power outages to parts of Rotorua.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said about 220 customers had been affected mostly in the Ngongotahā Valley and Mamaku area.

"We have got crews out there at the moment assessing the damage. We can confirm lightning strikes are the cause. They have caused some part of the network to trip out."

The power went out just after 10am.

A police spokesman said they hadn't been called to any weather-related crashes yet however, a member of the public contacted police about 10.30am after concerns an elderly man had gone out in the rain on his mobility scooter in the Whakarewarewa area.

Police checked on the man who was found to be fine, the spokesman said.

A fire communications shift manager said crews had been sent to four different building alarm activations in the city this morning caused by either lightning strikes or power outages.

They were on Pukuatua St, Pukeroa St, Fairy Springs Rd and Pururu St.