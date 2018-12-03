Discussions are under way about a plea bargain for an Auckland man who was shot while allegedly breaking into the home of an American teenager in Virginia in June.

Troy Skinner, 25, was shot by the mother of a 14-year-old girl he'd been talking to online, when he allegedly turned up to their Virginia home uninvited with duct tape, pepper spray and a knife.

Skinner was charged with production of child pornography and coercion or enticement of a minor.

Further, more serious charges could be laid but a court has extended the normal deadline for that to happen while Skinner's lawyers and US attorneys try to agree on a plea bargain.

Advertisement

The matter will now go back to court at the end of January.

Skinner was on anti-psychotic medication for a major depressive order but had stopped taking the drug before he tried to break into a US home, his friends have said.

Police allege Skinner tried to break into the teen's home and was shot by the girl's mother.

Skinner had been communicating with her online and travelled across the world to see her, despite the teenager's efforts to end communication between the two.

He was initially charged with a single count of breaking and entering with the intent to rape, rob or murder with a deadly weapon. The maximum penalty for the charge is life in jail.

Skinner had been under 24/7 police watch at VCU Medical Center while receiving medical treatment.

Deputies later transported Skinner to the medical unit at Henrico Jail East in New Kent County, WRIC reported.