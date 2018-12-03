A Far North native bush track at Kaitaia has been closed indefinitely as part of the Department of Conservation's actions against kauri dieback.

It is one of 21 tracks closed from Waikato north, while a further 10 tracks will also be partially closed and upgraded to eliminate wet and muddy sections of track and better protect the roots of kauri trees.

The Kauri Bush Track was closed, rather than being upgraded, because it was the most northern stand of kauri, there were high upgrade costs, low visitor use and alternative tracks were available in the area.

"As there is currently no proven cure for kauri dieback, the best way to protect our kauri is to slow and stop the disease from spreading," Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage Sage said.

"The department is closing or partially closing tracks in Kaitaia, the Kauri Coast, Whangārei, on Aotea/Great Barrier Island, in Hauraki, Waikato, and Tauranga. The track closures are permanent and will be monitored.

"I appreciate some people may be disappointed by the closure of a favourite track but I strongly encourage everyone to do the right thing and respect the track closures to reduce the risk to kauri forests," she said.

In Northland, tracks closed are the Kauri Bush Track, in Kaitaia, Hukatere; Lookout Toatoa and Tutamoe tracks on the Kauri Coast and in Whangārei Bratty's Bush Track; the Cullen Rd-Massey Rd track; Massey Rd-SH1 track; Pukemoremore-southern section of Russell forest track and Te Ranga Trig-northern section of Russell forest track.

A decision on whether to close Kauri Grove Walk, Omahuta Kauri Sanctuary Walk and Twin Bole Kauri walk in the Bay of Islands have been put on hold while consultation is carried out.

Sage said the decision was made after public consultation, and most public submissions favoured closure.

In consultation with local communities and iwi, DoC is continuing work to establish next steps for the remaining tracks on kauri land that have not yet been upgraded.