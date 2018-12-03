Lower Hutt police are asking for the public's help finding a missing father and his 2-year-old daughter.

Leevarde Moses, 19, and his daughter Aniwhaiora, 2, were last seen in Petone about 7pm last night, however they did not return home as expected.

Moses was last known to be wearing a bright orange and black jersey and dark pants, while Aniwhaiora left home in a blue pushchair.

Anyone who has seen them, or who has information about their whereabouts, is urged to get in touch with Lower Hutt Police on 04 560 2600.

