Police have concerns for missing man who was last seen about 6pm yesterday.

Tommy Partch, 71, arrived from Wellington on Monday to stay with family in Mangere East, Auckland and has no local knowledge of the area.

He was wearing a grey striped sweatshirt with a hood, dark blue jeans and a silver watch.

During an extensive search last night, a witness reported seeing Partch in a blue car.

Police are urging the driver or any other witnesses to call their local Police station immediately.