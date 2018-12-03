Three occupants of a Taupō house made it out after the building went up in flames this morning.

Fire crews and police are in the final stages of clearing up after the blaze at a Hatepe Ave address.

Earlier multiple firefighters attended the "well involved" fire.

Fire communications shift manager Colin Underdown said there had initially been reports of people inside the house but all three people had made it out safely.

Underdown said there had been "multiple calls" reporting the fire.