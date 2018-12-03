A series of fronts are set to blast the country with another round of thunderstorms and torrential rain.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said a band of heavy showers and thunderstorms was sitting offshore of the North Island's west coast early this morning and was about to move over land.

It would pass through Northland and Auckland first, spreading to Taranaki late morning.

These thunderstorms could bring downpours of 10-25mm/h.

The entire North Island, bar the east coast, would see showers with a moderate risk of thunderstorms for the day.

The wicked weather comes after several days of the same.

On Sunday parts of Hamilton saw flash flooding, causing homes to be evacuated and half a dozen becoming uninhabitable.

Then on Monday four people were injured after a lightning strike at Hamilton North School.

Loots said it had been a "very active" few days of thunderstorms.

Along with the lightning strikes yesterday there were downpours of 35mm/h scattered across the North Island. In some parts of the Wairarapa away from their rain gauges the figures could be even higher, Loots said.

Around midday today through the early afternoon the fronts will clear for periods of sunshine in the North Island, before showers returned in the west this evening.

In the South Island another front was moving over land, bringing rain and thunderstorms across the West Coast from Buller to Fiordland.

Otago and Southland would see some scattered rain, clearing this morning, before some potential thunderstorms, showers and even downpours in the afternoon and evening.

Eastern parts of the country were in for a relatively fine day, with Napier in for a high of 27C and Canterbury 25C.

Some spots could see significant northwest winds, gradually increasing and getting close to gale, especially in Wellington.

These fronts would move over the country today, before another affected the far south tomorrow morning, bringing in some cooler weather.

"We have had this very strong, warm, humid northerly flow the past few days," Loots said.

"This will change around Wednesday when the wind will swing around to the southwest."

It is not all bad though, with a high pressure forming Thursday into Friday and Saturday, bringing some fine weather for most places at long last.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Rain, possibly heavy and thundery, becoming fine in the morning. Northwesterlies. 24C high, 14C overnight.

Auckland

​ Rain, possibly heavy and thundery, becoming fine around midday. Northwesterlies. 22C high, 15C overnight.

Hamilton

Rain developing morning, possibly heavy and thundery, becoming fine early afternoon as northerlies turn westerly. 22C high, 13C overnight.

Tauranga

Rain developing morning, possibly heavy and thundery with hail, becoming fine afternoon as northerlies turn westerly. 23C high, 15C overnight.

New Plymouth Morning rain, possibly heavy and thundery, then fine. A few showers developing evening. Northerlies, but afternoon westerlies. 20C high, 14C overnight.



Napier Fine morning and evening, but some afternoon rain. Northwesterlies. 27C high, 14C overnight.

Whanganui​ Rain developing late morning, possibly heavy, becoming fine early afternoon. A few showers at night. Northerlies, but afternoon westerlies. 23C high, 12C overnight.



Wellington Occasional rain, becoming fine early afternoon. A few showers at night. Northerlies rising to gale from afternoon. 19C high, 13C overnight.



Nelson Morning showers, then a fine afternoon. Showers return evening. Northerlies. 22C high, 12C overnight.

Christchurch Morning low cloud and chance shower, then fine spells. Winds turning northerly. 25C high, 10C overnight.



Dunedin Early rain, then a few showers, chance heavy and thundery afternoon and evening. Southerlies developing at night. 19C high, 10C overnight.