South Korean President Moon Jae-in was greeted with a hongi at Government House in Auckland yesterday.

Moon is on a two-day visit, talking to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Winston Peters about trade, co-operation and global efforts to denuclearise North Korea.

Said Ardern: "We share a commitment to maintaining peace, prosperity and stability in our region. In particular, New Zealand welcomes the Republic of Korea's efforts towards resolving the long-standing challenges on the Korean Peninsula."

Moon and his wife, Kim Jung-sook, are on their way home from the G20 summit in Argentina, where Washington reaffirmed its hard line on sanctions against North Korea.

Advertisement

Moon may seek NZ's support in its approach to North Korea when he talks to Ardern and Peters today.