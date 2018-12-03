A truck and trailer unit has crashed into a power pole in Otaki closing State Highway 1 in both directions.

The incident happened just before 5pm at the Mill Road roundabout.

SH1 OTAKI - CRASH - 5:10PM

Due to a crash at the Mill Road roundabout, the road is CLOSED. The traffic signals are also out, so please follow the directions of the emergency services on site and #ExpectDelays. ^RS pic.twitter.com/QkCJRTOHTn — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) December 3, 2018

A police spokeswoman said no one was injured in the incident but power lines have fallen onto the road.

An Electra outage map shows almost 1000 people are without power in the area. Traffic signals are also out.

NZTA has advised motorists to follow the directions of emergency services on site.

There are extensive delays in both directions.