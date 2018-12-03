Whakatāne police are disappointed by the number of crashes they were called to over the weekend.

The police attended 10 crashes between Friday afternoon and 5.30pm on Sunday.

Eastern Bay of Plenty road policing manager Sergeant Ray Wylie said initial indications showed one potential factor in most of the crashes was a failure to recognise the wet conditions of the roads, with drivers not slowing down enough to successfully negotiate bends and corners, therefore losing control of their vehicles.



"In two of the crashes over the weekend, alcohol is also suspected to have been a contributing factor," he said.

"This is hugely disappointing, considering six drivers are believed to have died on Eastern Bay of Plenty roads this year due to driving [while] impaired by alcohol."

Wylie said people needed to pay attention to the basics as summer began and roads got busier.

"Wear your seatbelt, don't drive while impaired or distracted, and watch your speed."



Police also focused on boy-racer type activity over the weekend, with one car being seized for this type of offending.