Auckland's motorways are overflowing with traffic following a number of breakdowns and crashes which have disrupted the evening commute.

A truck breakdown on the Northwestern Motorway after the Lincoln Rd northbound on-ramp, which has been cleared, has resulted in heavy congestion from the CBD to Lincoln Rd.

The NZ Transport Agency first reported the breakdown at 3.20pm and said the left lane after the Lincoln Rd northbound on-ramp was blocked.

UPDATE 4:35PM

This truck breakdown now towed clear with both northbound lanes OPEN again. #SH16 is now heavily congested from the CBD to Lincoln Rd. Consider using an alternate route if possible or allow extra time this evening. ^TP

Meanwhile, a crash which temporarily blocked the right lane on the Southwestern Motorway around 4.30pm is clear of lanes.

The incident occurred at the Massey Rd interchange, heading northbound on the Southern.

Those using the Northwestern Motorway heading northbound are being asked to allow for extra time on their journey this evening.

Heading citybound on the Northwestern, traffic is queuing for the Northern Link.

South along Northwestern Motorway from Te Atatu Rd. Photo / via NZTA

Elsewhere, traffic is heavy heading north on the Northern Motorway between the city and Upper Harbour Highway.

Citybound traffic is also heavy near the city, with slow-moving traffic between Greville Rd and the Upper Harbour Highway.

UPDATE 4:45PM

This crash now cleared from lanes. ^TP

The Southern Motorway is heavy between the city and Greenlane, again between Mt Wellington and Takanini heading southbound.

Citybound traffic is heavy between Princes St and the city.

Northbound traffic on the Southwestern Motorway is slow from Cavendish Dr, then heavy to Neilson St.

Southbound, traffic is heavy between Walmsley Rd and Massey Rd, the line starting back at Lambie Drive.