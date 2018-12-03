The construction worker who died after he was rescued from three-metre deep trench where he was buried by collapsing soil on Saturday has been named by police.

"He was 45-year-old Pera Te Amo. Our thoughts are with his family at this time," police reported this afternoon.

Emergency services were first called to the scene around 1pm on Saturday at the subdivision where Te Amo was working in Papakura.

After falling into the trench, he was buried by soil at the workplace on Settlement Rd.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Scott Osmond said officers from three appliances and workers on site worked to free him with shovels.

Te Amo was freed and transported to hospital in a critical condition but later died as a result of his injuries.

The incident has been referred to WorkSafe.