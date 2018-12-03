Four people have been injured after lightning struck a rugby goalpost at a Hamilton school and jumped into a neighbouring classroom.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Tina Shaw said four adults were injured in the classroom when the lightning bolt struck.

It appeared that the lightning bolt struck a rugby post before travelling along the ground, connecting with the fence of the school's tennis court before hitting the classroom and striking the four teachers.

The incident happened shortly before 2pm at Hamilton North School.

Shaw said it was still unclear exactly where the four adults were standing in the classroom and why they were the only people hit.

It is understood the lightning strike left burn marks along the school grounds.

The four injured had since been transported to Waikato Hospital, however Shaw confirmed their injuries were not serious.

Emergency services were called about 2pm.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said staff were called to the Warwick Ave premises after reports of a lightning strike that had struck four people.

The spokeswoman confirmed the four injured were all adults and all in a moderate condition.

The victims were left feeling "shaken and tingly" and were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

Ambulance staff staff were checking that the children who were in the classroom at the time were all okay.

Police had since left the scene and the school was now closed for the day.

Hamilton North School principal Tony Kane said lightning struck a goalpost and jumped to a classroom.

Hamilton has been lashed by thunder and lightning.

A local shop owner told Newshub ambulances responded to the school after the "loudest thunder and lightning [she'd] heard in a long time".

A Warwick Ave resident told Stuff she saw a flash of extremely bright, blue-coloured lightning just before 1.30pm.

"It was a loud cracking sound. It sounded like a gunshot.

"I have just never experienced anything like it."

Today's lightning strike follows a period of intense rain yesterday in Hamilton which saw dozens of residents evacuated when 10 homes flooded. Five properties were uninhabitable due to sewage overflows.