One person has died after a truck crashed down a bank in the Thames-Coromandel District.
St John said two ambulances attended the crash where one person had died.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received reports of the crash about 12.04pm on Kopu-Hikuai Rd (State Highway 25A) about 3km from Kopu.
The truck had gone off the road and down a bank, ending up upside down, he said.
It appeared there was only one vehicle and one person involved in the crash.
Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
A number of people would have seen the crash or come across it shortly afterwards but then left the scene, police said.
The road would be closed for a number of hours while the Serious Crash Unit attends and motorists were advised not to enter the Kopu-Hikuai Road from Kopu.
Call the Hamilton police on (07) 858 6200 if you saw what happened and had not yet spoken to police.