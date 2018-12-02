One person has died after a truck crashed down a bank in the Thames-Coromandel District.

St John said two ambulances attended the crash where one person had died.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they received reports of the crash about 12.04pm on Kopu-Hikuai Rd (State Highway 25A) about 3km from Kopu.

The truck had gone off the road and down a bank, ending up upside down, he said.

It appeared there was only one vehicle and one person involved in the crash.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of people would have seen the crash or come across it shortly afterwards but then left the scene, police said.

The road would be closed for a number of hours while the Serious Crash Unit attends and motorists were advised not to enter the Kopu-Hikuai Road from Kopu.

Call the Hamilton police on (07) 858 6200 if you saw what happened and had not yet spoken to police.