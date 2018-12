A stock truck rolled on Kairakau Road east of the Otane township, the New Zealand Fire Service has confirmed.

Shift Manager Belinda Beets confirmed the rural brigade was called in to assist with traffic control on the road.

No persons were injured but Hawke's Bay Today understands sheep were killed in the accident about 11.10am.

The accident site is about 40km south of Hastings. The road is believed to be open.