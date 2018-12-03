A man has been arrested following two police chases through the Kaimai Range this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said a man reportedly disturbed a woman at an Old Kaimai Rd property about 9.30am and allegedly assaulted her.

The man left the property in a vehicle which was later spotted by police on State Highway 29. A pursuit began after the driver allegedly failed to stop.

The spokeswoman said the police pursuit was abandoned due to the manner of driving.

Advertisement

Police laid road spikes on the highway, near Tauriko, and the vehicle crashed.

Police were seen near the scene of the crash. Photo / George Novak

The spokeswoman said the man fled the crash scene and allegedly stole another vehicle.

"The driver then crashed the second stolen vehicle and, shortly after, was arrested by police near Belk Rd and SH29," she said.

Detectives were currently investigating each scene, the spokeswoman said, and no charges had yet been laid.

Several police cars were seen at the Belk Rd intersection with State Highway 29 this morning.

A caller to the Bay of Plenty Times earlier this morning said a car appeared to have crashed down a bank into bush.

Today's crash followed a fatal collision in the Kaimai Range yesterday, where a man died near Old Kaimai Rd.

Read more here.