Mystery surrounds the wreck of a car which has crashed off State Highway 29 in the Kaimai Range.

A caller to the Bay of Plenty Times said there were several police cars on the stretch of highway at Belk Rd intersection and a car which appeared to have crashed down a bank into bush below about 10.30am.

A police media spokeswoman said they did not have any information on the incident.

A reporter at the scene said there was only one police car at the scene near Belk Rd about 11am.

The crash following a fatal collision in the Kaimai Range yesterday, where a man died near Old Kamai Rd.

