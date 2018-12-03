Hamilton City Council says its stormwater system worked as it was designed during a deluge in the city which saw 40mm of rain fall in less than an hour.

The downpour eventually saw 10 homes affected and five of those deemed uninhabitable by Civil Defence, with 24 occupants needing to be put up for the night.

When asked about yesterday's ferocious, yet brief, storm council's incident Response controller Andre Chatfield described it as a "highly unusual event, and could happen anywhere in the city or in New Zealand".

"It is a reminder of our Civil Defence messaging that unexpected events can, and do, happen."

Whatawhata Rd resident Peter Cague had lived in his house since 1984. It was the first time he'd had to be evacuated - and he hoped it would be the last.

He was unimpressed the storm water system was unable to cope and said ever since there had been recent, nearby developments in the area the street was prone to more flooding.

Residents were today waiting to be assessed by council staff and packing up sodden belongings as they awaited news about when their power and water would be reconnected.

However, Chatfield defended the system.

"The system worked as designed, and was back to normal in an hour or so after the deluge but it is simply not designed for this amount of water in such a short time."

As for the amount of water that fell, he said there was 40mm in less than an hour, with the majority in a 45-minute period.

Asked when affected residents would get back into their homes, Chatfield said the properties were still being assessed.

"The properties are being assessed today and we can provide information to families when we have the results of that assessment."

However, the city's wet weather would not impact the work carried out by council staff, he said.

Chatfield reminded residents that natural events or disasters could happen "anywhere, anytime".

"We encourage people to have their own emergency response plans and talk with their families about how they can be prepared for an unexpected event of any kind."