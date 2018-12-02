A 17-year-old has been arrested after allegedly fleeing police and crashing in Lower Hutt overnight.

Police pulled a speeding vehicle over on Molesworth St in Taita about 3.45am.

But a police spokesperson said as officers approached, the car sped off.

Shortly after it was found further down the road on its side.

Three people were trapped inside. They suffered minor injuries.

The teenage driver fled the scene but was found by police a short time later.

A 17-year-old was due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow on charges of failing to stop, dangerous driving causing injury and failing to remain to ascertain injury.