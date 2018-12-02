A man charged with the murder of a teenager who fell out of a car in Porirua can now be named.

Interim name suppression has lapsed for Wade Edward Niania.

The 31-year-old appeared at the High Court in Wellington today where he pleaded not guilty to murdering the 19-year-old.

Auckland man Sosiua Helotu Ula was found with critical injuries after falling from a vehicle on Warspite Ave in Porirua in October.

A man died after falling from a car on Warspite Ave, Porirua.

He was taken to Wellington Hospital but died a couple of days later.

Niania also pleaded not guilty to possession for the purpose of supplying methamphetamine and driving while disqualified.

He has been remanded in custody until his trial late next year.

Two others are facing charges in relation to the death of Ula.