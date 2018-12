A car has crashed through a shop window in Ngongotahā this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the car drove into a shop on Ngongotahā Rd about 7.40am.

The woman driving the car wasn't injured.

A Ngongotahā resident passing by said she saw the police arrive as she was heading to work.

She said the plate glass had caved in and there was smashed glass on the ground.