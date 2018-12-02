Two separate spills on State Highways in Auckland have been cleared and congestion is easing.

Earlier this morning a police spokeswoman said an oil spill, or something similar, had caused three minor crashes near Whenuapai.

Although the crashes were minor, with no injury, the spill caused issues for drivers on the road, she said.

"Please take alternate routes or delay travel if possible until the spill is cleaned up by council, who have been advised."

Advertisement

The spill has been checked by police units who attended and the road was now open.

SH20 SOUTH WESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - SPILLAGE - 8.35AM

Due to an earlier oil spill the left lane is closed just before the Puhunui on-ramp as maintenance crew clean the road surface. Expect delays or avoid the area if possible. ^MF pic.twitter.com/boVoGxzeNr — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 2, 2018

NZ Transport Agency also reported an oil spill on the Southwestern Motorway.

The left lane was closed just before the Puhinui on-ramp as maintenance crew cleaned the road surface.

Motorists were advised to expect delays or to avoid the area if possible, however the spillage was cleared about 9.40am.