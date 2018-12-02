Two people have been arrested following an aggravated robbery at a Taupō dairy.

Police said a staff member was assaulted and cash and cigarettes were stolen during the Sunday raid at Hilltop Food Market, before the offenders fled on foot about 3.30pm.

Police said officers were working with the owners of the dairy, who were upset but uninjured. The police also appealed for witnesses who might have seen any of the incident or who might have found some of the stolen items dropped or dumped in their properties.

Several people in the area at the time pointed officers in the direction of the alleged offenders and officers recovered some of the cigarettes taken.

Advertisement

Police said local residents should feel reassured that this was an isolated incident but they would like to speak to a woman who shopped at the superette shortly before the incident who might have seen the offenders.

Two people have since been charged with aggravated robbery and will appear in the Youth Court at a later date.

Anyone who has further information is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) at the Taupo police station on (07) 378 6060 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.