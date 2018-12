A truck crash south of Christchurch has closed State Highway 1 near Burnham.

The truck collided with a parked car in the Canterbury district about 5am today.

The north-bound lanes between Dunns Crossing Rd and Burnham Rd are currently blocked and SH1 will be closed for some time while heavy vehicle removal equipment is brought in to shift the truck.

No one has been injured, and the road will not be accessible for a few hours while staff work to clear the scene.