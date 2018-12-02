A firearms incident in Masterton has led to one person being taken to hospital in a serious condition this evening, police report.

The incident was reported to police just after 9pm.

"Inquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances of the incident and locate those involved," a police spokesperson said.

A crowd of police officers and bystanders have gathered outside Wairarapa Hospital, around 40 people all up a witness said. There is still a strong police presence in the town.

A Masterton local told the Herald she heard two loud bangs slightly before 9pm.

"They were very loud and quite apparent that they were gunshots," she said.

"I went outside and saw a woman walk past who said 'did you hear that too?' She was on the phone to the police already.

"I could hear yelling in the distance. The yelling could be heard for about five minutes I'd say ... I did not hear any sirens though."

Another local said she heard banging around 9pm but didn't think they were gunshots initially.

"I heard some banging around 9pm but thought it was fireworks," she told the Herald.

"Then about 10:30, saw a helicopter flying over towards the hospital with a spotlight looking around."