Auckland youngsters have been short-tracked to early Christmas celebrations aboard the North Pole Express.

Set to the sound of carols, passengers lucky enough to grab a seat darted away on the steam train to collect the man in a big-red-suit yesterday evening.

It is the first time the festive-themed steam train crewed by singing and dancing Christmas elves has been bought to the City of Sails.

An entire carriage was also gifted to 49 people from Ronald McDonald House for last night's 6pm journey.

Advertisement

Kara Rose Kumeroa-Northcott first went into the Ronald McDonald House in August and will spend Christmas there too.

The 3-year-old from Taranaki has severe aplastic anemia and was on the train last night with her mother Keriana Kumeroa and father Chresten Northcott.

Kara Rose Kumeroa-Northcott plays with her parents Chresten Northcott and Keriana Kumeroa. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ronald McDonald House chief executive Wayne Howett said it was a difficult time for families to be away at this time of year.

"But that is the reality for many families staying at Ronald McDonald House this Christmas as their child will require specialist treatment in a hospital away from home," he said.

"We need the help of donors and supporters to bring the magic of Christmas to Ronald McDonald House and keep families together even if they can't be home to celebrate.

"Experiences like this one offered by the incredible team at On Track Events will no doubt create wonderful memories for families this festive season and we are very grateful for their support."

Each train seats around 300 passengers, who, after boarding are treated to chocolate milk, a cookie and other sweet treats by the North Pole Express chefs.

Everyone was gifted a special present from Santa's sleigh too - a silver bell with the word 'Believe' engraved on it.

They were also encouraged to engage with singing elves on the train who were eager to hear what makes the Christmas season special to them.

The event launched last year by Wellington mother Sarah Ferguson who was left in awe by the rail experiences offered in the Northern Hemisphere.

"There are not a lot of immersive events in New Zealand, there are not a lot of events where people can sit back, put their phones down and enjoy being entertained and just celebrating Christmas," she said.

"This is our opportunity to give that to New Zealand families, part of that is to give to others and inviting Ronald McDonald House and people like that to come on board and have some time away for their lives."

The inaugural Wellington-only based event had 2500 passengers and was such a success Ferguson decided to treat Christmas-crazy Aucklanders this year.

The train left The Strand in Parnell before looping around and arriving back at the station around 7.40pm where the children got to meet Santa.

Children were also invited to play in fake snow and watch singing elves, acrobats and dancers perform on the platform.