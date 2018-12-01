The sun is out in force for this afternoon's Auckland Christmas parade, with adults and children alike flocking to the city's CBD.

The parade, which this year marks its 85th anniversary, started at 1pm at the corner of Federal St and Mayoral Dr and then winds past Aotea Square and then heads down Queen St.

It's not immediately clear how a dinosaur fits into the Christmas theme, but the T Rex is proving popular.

There is an array of colour everywhere - children dressed up as butterflies, a massive Buzzy Bee float carrying giggling girls and old Ronald McDonald singing loudly from his float: "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas."



Each float has its own music blasting - with a mix of traditional Christmas hymns, children's songs, Bollywood and even Beyoncé's Single Ladies hit.

The Christmas parade kicks off. Photo / Michael Craig

The parade ends in Customs St East and is followed by Santa's Party from 2.30pm at Aotea Square.

There's plenty of suitable head gear available. Photo / Michael Craig

Friends Ruth Houston, left, and Bronwyn Mansfield are dressed the part.

"We just live up the road and thought to come down and see the parade. It's great," Houston said.

Friends Ruth Houston, left, and Bronwyn Mansfield.

Santa's Party details at Aotea Square

• 2.30pm – Christmas Carols

• 3.00pm – Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Live Stage Show

• 3.20pm – Santa Well Wishes

• 3.25pm – Carter-Chan Entertainment Productions Christmas Song and Dance Show

• 3.40pm – Wonderful Indonesia Cultural Performance

• 3.45pm – Neverland Studios Dance Performance

• 3.50pm – Wonderful Indonesia Cultural Performance

• 3:55pm –The Mermaids Performing the Music of ABBA

Meanwhile the man who was last week replaced as Santa in Auckland's Christmas parade has been reinstated at the last minute for today's event.

Parade organisers had parted ways with Neville Baker after he made what they labelled "inappropriate" comments.

The parade was postponed last Sunday due to poor weather, but had been scheduled to proceed today with a new person in the role of Santa.

However, Baker told the Herald last night that he was told he would be reinstated and would appear as Santa in the parade, as he has the previous five years.

Baker read what he said was a joint prepared statement confirming the reinstatement.

He added: "Putting all this behind me, it's all about the children, it's all about the parade and making sure that goes ahead."