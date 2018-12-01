An SUV has crashed into a Chinese takeaway in Hamilton this morning after the driver suffered what is believed to be a medical event.

The crash occurred just before 11.35am on the corner of Heaphy Tce and Clarkin Rd in Fairfield.

The owners of the Chinese takeaways shops, China Takeaways, were present but declined to comment.

Hamilton police Strategic Traffic Unit Constable Chris Hill said it appeared the driver of the SUV had suffered a medical event.

Hill said the driver had been driving along the road at slow speed when the vehicle veered into the small cluster of shops and came to a sudden stop by crashing into the front doors of the takeaway store, causing minor damage to its front doors.

A local business owner was told the man suffered an epileptic seizure. He was treated by St John Ambulance staff at the scene before being taken to Waikato Hospital.

A fire communications shift manager said fire crew were assisting police and St John with one patient and the crash did not appear to be serious.