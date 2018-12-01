A multi-vehicle crash has blocked an intersection in West Auckland.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of Sturges Rd and Swanson Rd, Waitakere, about 11.10am.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared that four cars were involved in the crash in which one person had sustained minor injuries.

Earlier today in Auckland a car collided with a speed camera at the intersection of Northcrest Way and Great South Rd.

It caused some traffic issues about 6.50am and a tow truck was arranged, a police spokeswoman said.