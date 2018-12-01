A Hamilton tradie faces another stint behind bars after blowing nearly five times the legal breath alcohol limit.

Plasterer Thomas William Daley now has an anxious wait over the festive period after he pleaded guilty to his fourth drink driving conviction when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday.

Daley was driving along Grey St, in Hamilton East, with a car full of mates on the night of August 20 when members of the public called police about his manner of driving.

The 27-year-old was subsequently stopped and breath tested, eventually returning a result of 1164mcg. The legal adult limit is 250mcg.

When questioned by police, Daley said he'd only had four cans of Woodstock's and was driving his mates to another friend's house.

Judge Kim Saunders was unimpressed with his high reading.

"Mr Daley how you managed not to injure or worse an innocent road user is beyond me with the reading of 1164mcgs.

"Concerningly it's an aggravated charge because you have three previous convictions and were last sentenced to imprisonment in 2012."

She called for pre-sentence reports to assess his suitability for a variety of sentences but gave him no indication of whether he would be able to avoid prison or not.

Daley was remanded on bail with conditions that include not to drink or drive to reappear for sentencing on January 29.