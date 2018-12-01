A pedestrian has been struck by a car in Gladstone near Wanaka.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to Denniston Rd at 11.25pm yesterday.
One patient was taken to hospital by helicopter, she said.
The person was believed to be in a serious condition.
Earlier this week a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a truck just south of Rangitata, near Timaru.
The incident temporarily closed a section of State Highway 1 on Thursday.
Another pedestrian was killed by a car on Te Ngae Rd, in Rotorua, on Wednesday.