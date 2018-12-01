A pedestrian has been struck by a car in Gladstone near Wanaka.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Denniston Rd at 11.25pm yesterday.

One patient was taken to hospital by helicopter, she said.

The person was believed to be in a serious condition.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Earlier this week a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a truck just south of Rangitata, near Timaru.

The incident temporarily closed a section of State Highway 1 on Thursday.

Another pedestrian was killed by a car on Te Ngae Rd, in Rotorua, on Wednesday.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Fatal truck crash south of Rangitata closes SH1

29 Nov, 2018 10:08am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Penrose crash after fleeing police

27 Nov, 2018 10:04am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

'Vivacious' Waiuku teen tragically taken in crash

15 Nov, 2018 7:56pm
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Grandmother who died after being hit by car 'went to church every day'

2 Apr, 2018 1:21pm
3 minutes to read