Two firefighters were assaulted while trying to help at the scene of a car crash this evening.

The fire service was called to a two-car crash at Waihi Beach at around 8pm.

Fire Service Communications shift manager Craig Dally said there was a crowd at the scene and some of them had been drinking.

"There were some intoxicated people there that assaulted a couple of firefighters - there was a bit of a punch-up."

Advertisement

Dally said the firefighters' injuries were "very minor" and included a bloody nose.

Two people in the crash had minor injuries.