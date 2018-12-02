Brendon Cooley says he'd give back the $7500 he's raised as Movember's top fundraiser to spare his family the heartache his battle with depression and suicide caused.

With just eight days left in the 2018 Movember fundraising drive for men's health, Cooley sits top of the New Zealand leaderboard.

And while the Hamilton teacher says he's tremendously "proud" of the achievement, there is a traumatic personal story that has helped inspired people to donate.

In July this year, Cooley attempted to kill himself.

Advertisement

"Luckily my wife came home and found me, called the medical services, and saved my life," Cooley said.

The 44-year-old said his descent into despair came after he decided to stop taking his antidepressant medication after 11-years keeping depression at bay.

Following his lowest point in July, Cooley entered Henry Bennett mental health facility at Waikato Hospital, where he underwent 18 sessions of electroconvulsive therapy because he just "wasn't getting better".

"No one talks about that because of the stigma around that. It's a controlled seizure under general anaesthetic. And those seizures helped to rewire my brain," Cooley said.

"The best thing about it was it helped my medication work again, and I feel like I'm on the other side of it now. I hope my story lets people know that you can get through, if you ask for help."

Cooley publicised his mental health battle this year on social media, and his Movember fundraising page.

"I've always done Movember, but the one thing I'd say is my moustache is not worth $7500 dollars because it is very average," he said.

"But obviously my story this year is probably more relevant to Movember than it's ever been before, and I suppose it's hit a nerve with people.

"I could so easily not be alive any more and I've got so many things to live for, but unfortunately when you're depressed you just can't see through."

Brendon Cooley with his wife Meaghan and three children: Olivia, Jake, Tom.

Cooley said it now "makes no sense" when he thinks of what he might have done to his wife Meaghan and their three children.

"It's horrible to think that you can get that low, but unfortunately that's the illness. And the Movember thing is to stop men dying young, so it's so relevant."

Cooley said the reaction to his fundraising online had been overwhelming, and greatly facilitated by the support and promotion from family and friends.

In particular Cooley noted the support of colleagues at Hamilton Boys' High School, where he teaches physical education, who have shared his Movember fundraising cause online, helping garner attention.

"That's the mo your donations have paid for, sorry no refunds!" Cooley posed on his Facebook page.

"I've been so blessed with the help I've had from doctors, nurses and fellow patients and family and friends. My wife's been a rock. Without them, I wouldn't be here," Cooley said.

"I feel proud of what I've done. If you read through a lot of the comments on my page, they're so inspiring that I feel I have helped people by saying what I've said.

"But at the time I just felt like I had to say it."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.