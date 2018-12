A motorist has critical injuries after a crash in Dunedin which has closed the motorway.

Police said this evening that the crash occurred around 7.30pm and involved a motorcyclist.

As a result, the Dunedin Southern Motorway was closed in both directions near the Mosgiel off-ramp.

Traffic was being diverted and motorists were told to avoid the area.

St John's Ambulance said it transported one patient to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.