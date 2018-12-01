The Topp Twins have switched the Christmas lights on in Auckland's most festive street.

Dame Lynda and Dame Jools flicked the switch at one specially chosen house tonight, signalling all houses in Ponsonby's Franklin Rd could now unveil their dazzling displays of Christmas spirit.

Organiser Ross Thorby said the two dames were a great choice for the honour.

"Our two Dames, Lynda and Jools, perfectly encapsulate the spirit of Franklin Rd," Thorby said.

Advertisement

"They're a whole lot of fun, a little bit cheeky and very naughty."

Martha the dog, aged 14, has never missed a Franklin Rd Christmas lights switch onlight switch on. Photo / Chris Loufte

Every year, Franklin Rd residents light up their houses from December 1 until Boxing Day.

The free event is in its 26th year. Lights remain on until 11pm daily.

Thorby encouraged everyone to take the opportunity to enjoy the experience.

"We hope Aucklanders will take time out at a very busy time of the year to walk up and down Franklin Rd, to watch the lights and listen to the carollers and soak up some Christmas spirit."