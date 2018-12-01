A person has been injured while rafting at Okere Falls, 20km northeast of Rotorua, police say.

St John Ambulance couldn't be contacted, but a police spokeswoman said the person may have broken bones.

Emergency services were alerted just before 2pm.

The spokeswoman didn't have any other details about the incident, including whether it took place on a commercial rafting trip.

Several rafting companies operate in the area, which is best known for the Tutea Falls - the world's highest commercially rafted waterfall, with a 7m drop.